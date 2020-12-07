Good Word: Holiday Lights

Global  
 

Chip Chapman tells us about some holiday lights in the Ooltewah area in today's Good Word.

Chip chapman people keep asking where can i see some holiday light's kyle trout says cobol over to his place to set up a schedule like this and tol to walk with his permission.

We are giving you his address 5725 5725 sarah dr. again.

5725.

5725 sarah dr. in that spear hunter middle school.

Kyle says he is added more figures this year an with the big trees along his driveway.

They've also got a north pole santa box so kids ca drop off letters and postcards to the jolly old elf.

All are asking for viewing this beautiful display of voluntary donation to the chattanooga rescue mission.

You can get that address by checking out kyle trout on facebook.

Now if you know of any similar light displays that you would like fo us to pass along.

Let us know about it [email protected] again




