Christmas Do-Over Movie (2006) - Jay Mohr, Daphne Zuniga, David Millbern

Christmas Do-Over Movie (2006) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Kevin tries to be involved with his son and ex-wife's family for Christmas.

During dinner, he thought his Christmas *day* couldn't be more screwed; his son suddenly wishes it was Christmas every day.

After that, it was a regular Groundhog's Day.

Kevin learns new dance moves and can actually sing.

Don't let the caroling fool you.

Director: Catherine Cyran Writers: Trevor Reed Cristow, Jacqueline David Stars: Jay Mohr, Daphne Zuniga, David Millbern