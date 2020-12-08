A Montage Of CBS 2's Coverage Of The John Lennon Assassination Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:15s - Published 4 minutes ago A Montage Of CBS 2's Coverage Of The John Lennon Assassination This montage, compiled in 2010, shows CBS 2's coverage from Dec. 9, 1980, the day after John Lennon was assassinated in New York. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources John Lennon Remembered 40 Years After His Killing



Tuesday marks 40 years since one of the greatest tragedies in the music world: The day that John Lennon was shot and killed. Michael George reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:54 Published 2 hours ago WEB EXTRAL John Lennon Memorial at Strawberry Fields



Fans of John Lennon visited the memorial known as "Strawberry Fields" in New York's Central Park on Tuesday (12/8). The Beatles legend was shot and killed outside his nearby apartment building 40 years.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:36 Published 2 hours ago Remembering John Lennon



40 years ago today John Lennon was assassinated outside his apartment in New York City. Today the legendary Beatles singer will be honored at the Las Vegas Abbey Road Crossing in Downtown Las Vegas. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 3 hours ago

