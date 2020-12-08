A Montage Of CBS 2's Coverage Of The John Lennon Assassination
This montage, compiled in 2010, shows CBS 2's coverage from Dec.
9, 1980, the day after John Lennon was assassinated in New York.
John Lennon Remembered 40 Years After His KillingTuesday marks 40 years since one of the greatest tragedies in the music world: The day that John Lennon was shot and killed. Michael George reports.
WEB EXTRAL John Lennon Memorial at Strawberry FieldsFans of John Lennon visited the memorial known as "Strawberry Fields" in New York's Central Park on Tuesday (12/8). The Beatles legend was shot and killed outside his nearby apartment building 40 years..
Remembering John Lennon40 years ago today John Lennon was assassinated outside his apartment in New York City. Today the legendary Beatles singer will be honored at the Las Vegas Abbey Road Crossing in Downtown Las Vegas.