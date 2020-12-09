You Can Now Buy COVID Tests Online From WalMart

Both Walmart and Sam's Club are now selling at-home coronavirus tests online.

Buying the test is a three-part process, but customers can get their results in as little as 24-48 hours.

The 24-48 hour window starts after a lab receives a test, says Business Insider.

Walmart has also opened 600 test sites across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The at-home tests, which start at $99 and go up to $135, vary in their abilities and testing methods.

Getting a coronavirus test from the comfort of your own home is now as easy as ordering one.