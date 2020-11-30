'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said he hoped the European Union would move in Brexit trade talks to allow a deal to be struck when Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels this week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt says Brexit negotiations with the EU havereached “a critical moment”. She was responding to an urgent question in theCommons on the talks and preparations for the end of the transition period.The question was directed at Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove but he is inBrussels for talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has reiterated that a scotch egg is substantial meal. His comments come after he had previously contradicted Cabinet colleague George Eustice over the status of the egg and sausage meat combination. The definition matters because under the Tier 2 restrictions, affecting the majority of England's population from Wednesday, pubs can only serve alcohol to customers consuming a substantial meal - something that would normally be considered a main course.
The UK Prime Minister will have dinner with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a final push for a post-Brexit deal, barely three weeks before an economic rupture beckons at the end of the year.
Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels in an attempt to reach a breakthrough on apost-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen. The Prime Minister and the EU chief will try to salvagenegotiations on Wednesday evening after the UK Government droppedcontroversial plans that would have allowed ministers to break internationallaw. The olive branch came after the two sides reached an agreement on theimplementation of the Brexit divorce deal as time rapidly runs out to the endof the transition period on December 31.
Boris Johnson has hosted a cabinet meeting this morning at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a Brexit trade deal.
Boris Johnson has described the Brexit trade talks situation as "very tricky", during a visit to a central London hospital. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a trade deal.
