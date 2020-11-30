'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove

Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

"If sweet reason prevails, we can get an agreement" said the cabinet minister.

"I've got confidence in the Prime Minister to stand up for the UK's interests", he added.

Report by Thomasl.

