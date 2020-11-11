Global  
 

Urgent call for toy donations to help struggling families at Christmas

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published
An urgent appeal has been issued for toy donations for families struggling inNorthern Ireland this Christmas.

North Belfast Advice Partnership and thePeople's Kitchen are operating in Belfast's SSE Arena, allowing volunteers tospace out as they assemble hampers.

Food bank co-ordinator Sinead McKinleysaid demand has been unprecedented as many struggle amid the coronaviruspandemic.


