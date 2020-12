'Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day' Trailer



Dont Let The Devil Take Another Day Trailer - Don't Let The Devil Take Another Day tells the heartfelt, human story of one of Britain's most-loved artists who rediscovers his distinctive voice and.. Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 2 days ago

The Devil Has A Name Movie - Clip with David Strathairn, Martin Sheen, and Edward James Olmos



The Devil Has A Name Movie clip - Plot synopsis: An ambitious oil executive leaves the whole industry exposed when she attempts to outwit a recently widowed farmer whose water she has.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:23 Published on October 17, 2020