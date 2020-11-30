Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:36s - Published
US Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win
US Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Supreme Court rejects bid to overturn Pennsylvania result

 The court rejects a Republican bid to overturn Joe Biden's electoral win in Pennsylvania.
BBC News

Supreme Court upholds Centre's notification to acquire land for Chennai-Salem expressway

 The 277.30 km highway had faced tough opposition from farmers and activists alleging loss of agricultural land and damage to forest, flora and fauna.
DNA

Taking note of Centre's guidelines, SC says posters should not be affixed outside homes of Covid patients

 The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of the Centre's guidelines and said that posters and signage should not be affixed by the authorities outside the homes..
IndiaTimes
Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses [Video]

Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses

[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo his election loss, as the two lawyers leading his legal challenges to the election results test positive for COVID-19. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:00Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Even in Defeat, Trump Tightens Grip on State G.O.P. Lawmakers

 In Pennsylvania, the president’s false claims of a rigged vote may inflame the party base for years to come. One lawmaker said that refusing to back up his..
NYTimes.com
US House passes defense bill Trump vows to veto [Video]

US House passes defense bill Trump vows to veto

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday (December 8) overwhelmingly backed a $740 billion defense policy bill that President Donald Trump has pledged to veto, heading toward a confrontation with the Republican president weeks before he is to leave office. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden promises 100 million vaccinations in first 100 days [Video]

Biden promises 100 million vaccinations in first 100 days

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:25Published
US presidential transition: Biden picks ex-general Lloyd Austin as defence secretary [Video]

US presidential transition: Biden picks ex-general Lloyd Austin as defence secretary

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:49Published

AP Top Stories December 9 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday December 9th: White House makes COVID relief deal offer; Coronavirus filling California hospitals; Biden making more cabinet..
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State of the United States of America

Related news from verified sources

US Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden’s Pennsylvania win


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •euronewsBBC NewsSBSHinduDenver PostJapan TodayFT.com


Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejects GOP lawsuit seeking to overturn election results

Pennsylvania's highest court has rejected a lawsuit filed by Republicans attempting to thwart...
CBS News - Published

Petition to overturn Joe Biden's win in Pennsylvania rejected

The US Supreme Court has rejected a Republican petition to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayFT.com



Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Rejects GOP Bid To Overturn Biden's Victory In Pennsylvania [Video]

Supreme Court Rejects GOP Bid To Overturn Biden's Victory In Pennsylvania

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday spurned a request from Republican allies of President Donald Trump to decertify Pennsylvania's election results, foreclosing hopes that the justices would help deliver..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:51Published
Arizona Supreme Court affirms Biden win [Video]

Arizona Supreme Court affirms Biden win

Rules against state GOP bid to review more ballots in Maricopa County.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:29Published
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Republicans Bid To Halt Joe Biden's Pennsylvania Win [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Republicans Bid To Halt Joe Biden's Pennsylvania Win

The Supreme Court has rejected Republicans' last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published