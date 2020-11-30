US Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden’s Pennsylvania win

Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses



[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo his election loss, as the two lawyers leading his legal challenges to the election results test positive for COVID-19. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

