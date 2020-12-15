Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump

Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump

Democrat Joe Biden on Monday won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that formally determines the U.S. presidency, all but ending President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his loss in the Nov.

3 election.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

"For Joseph R.

Biden of Delaware, a Democrat: ayes 55, nos 0." All 50 states formally cast their votes in the Electoral College on Monday, confirming President-elect Joe Biden's election victory and effectively ending President Donald Trump's failing attempt to overturn his loss.

STACEY ABRAMS: "I am pleased to announce that Joseph R.

Biden has received 16 votes for president of the United States." In Atlanta, Democratic activist Stacey Abrams, who lost a race for Georgia governor in 2018, announced the official results for her state, where lawsuits and recounts launched by Trump failed to change the election outcome.

NEVADA DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE FOR ELECTIONS MARK WLASCHIN: "We have six votes for Joseph R.

Biden for president." Electors in battleground state Nevada conducted their vote in a socially distanced Zoom session.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY EXECUTIVE RICH FITZGERALD: "The tellers agree in their count..." In Pennsylvania, ANOTHER key state where Trump unsuccessfully tried to challenge Biden's victory in court, all of the state's 20 Electoral College votes were cast for Biden.

PENNSYLVANIA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHIEF NANCY PATTON MILLS: "I hope you can see me smiling behind this mask." And in the very latest blow to Trump, the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit to reverse his election loss, about an hour before electors cast the state's 10 votes for Biden.

WISCONSIN GOVERNOR TONY EVERS: "We made it." The state-by-state votes, traditionally perfunctory sessions that pass without fanfare, were televised all day on major news networks, taking on new significance because of Trump's unprecedented assault on the democratic process, which his critics have said inspired outright threats of violence.

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMER: "Now is the time for us to put this election behind us." In Lansing, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who was the target of a kidnapping plot by a far-right militia group during the election campaign, said her state's electors had to cast votes in a closed and heavily guarded capitol building due to what a spokesperson for the state's Republican Senate Majority Leader called "credible threats of violence." A group of Trump supporters on Facebook called for protests all day outside the state Capitol.

But by early afternoon only a handful of people had gathered.

Trump on Monday continued to push false claims of widespread fraud on Twitter.

His sole remaining gambit would be to persuade Congress not to certify the Electoral College count on Jan.

6, yet another long-shot effort by Trump that experts say would also very likely fail.

CALIFORNIA STATE HANDOUT / GEORGIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING / NEVADA SECRETARY OF STATE'S OFFICE HANDOUT VIA ZOOM / OFFICE OF THE PENNSYLVANIA SECRETARY OF STATE / WISEYE / NEW YORK STATE HANDOUT / OFFICE OF THE MICHIGAN SECRETARY OF STATE




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United States Electoral College United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States

Why Donald Trump's latest electoral college ploy is doomed to fail

 Even as US President-elect Joe Biden's victory is affirmed by the Electoral College, Republican electors supporting President Donald Trump met in a handful of..
New Zealand Herald

First woman of color elector in Nebraska casts Electoral College vote for Joe Biden

 Precious McKesson, the first woman of color to serve as an elector in Nebraska, cast the 2nd Congressional District's vote for President elect-Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden's Win Officially Confirmed as Electoral College Cast Votes

 Joe Biden officially has big plans on Jan. 20, 2021 -- now that all 50 states have officially cast their Electoral College votes to make him the 46th President..
TMZ.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Cobb County Republican Party chair weighs in on Georgia's Senate runoffs

 Cobb County, Georgia, flipped from red to blue in 2016 when Hillary Clinton edged out President Trump there by just over 2 percentage points. In 2020, Joe Biden..
CBS News

Electoral College Vote Officially Affirms Biden’s Victory

 The vote made official Joe Biden’s victory, despite President Trump’s attempt to subvert the nation’s democratic process, and it put pressure on..
NYTimes.com

Electoral College affirms Biden's presidential victory

 President-elect Joe Biden has officially sealed his win after electors certified the 2020 election results on Monday. Nikole Killion reports.
CBS News
Biden Earns Over 270 Electoral College Votes [Video]

Biden Earns Over 270 Electoral College Votes

REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo President-elect Joe Biden has officially earned over 270 Electoral College votes from the presidential electors voting around the country on Monday. Slates of presidential electors are meeting in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to formally cast their votes. Monday's vote brings an end to nearly six weeks of efforts by Trump and his allies to subvert and even invalidate election results that Biden won through lawsuits and court challenges.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Stacey Abrams Stacey Abrams American politician, lawyer, voting rights activist, and author

Stacey Abrams on "what's at stake" in Georgia runoff elections

 Early voting begins in Georgia for runoff elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.
CBS News

Stacey Abrams on Ga. Senate runoffs, turnout, and Trump's vote fraud claims

 Early voting begins in Georgia for runoff elections that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Stacey Abrams, founder of voting rights..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump campaign files lawsuit over New Mexico election, objecting to ballot drop boxes

 The Trump campaign filed a federal lawsuit seeking an investigation of absentee ballots left in drop boxes at voting locations statewide.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Early Voting Begins in Georgia for High-Stakes Senate Runoffs

 Across the state, roadside signs urge residents to vote one more time. On Monday, many did, as both of the state’s G.O.P. senators face Democratic challengers.
NYTimes.com

Early voting underway for Georgia's two Senate runoff elections

 Georgia's two Senate runoff elections will decide whether Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate next year. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns..
CBS News
Early in-person voting begins in GA Senate runoff [Video]

Early in-person voting begins in GA Senate runoff

[NFA] Early in-person voting began in the state of Georgia Monday for a pair of Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published

Pennsylvania casts 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden

 Pennsylvania on Monday cast its 20 electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden, the native son whose win in the state last month cemented his victory over President..
USATODAY.com

Tony Evers Tony Evers American educator and politician, 46th Governor of Wisconsin

Wis. Gov: Election hearing is 'same old crap'

 Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says state Republican hearings on claims of 2020 election irregularities are damaging voters' trust. He called it "the same old crap"..
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate [Video]

Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate

Wisconsin's governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published
'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges [Video]

'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] State governors across the United States were more forceful in their warnings, telling residents it was not safe to go out, as COVID-19 infections soared to new records. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published
Wisconsin gov: Trump has 'right' to recount [Video]

Wisconsin gov: Trump has 'right' to recount

"If the Trump campaign wants to have a recall, they'll have a recall," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday after CNN had projected Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the battleground state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

Delaware Delaware State in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States

Material From Giuliani Spurred a Separate Justice Dept. Pursuit of Hunter Biden

 The inquiry, based out of Pittsburgh, was run parallel to an investigation in Delaware and raised alarms among F.B.I. agents about politicization.
NYTimes.com

World's largest iceberg on collision course with penguin colony island

 The iceberg, roughly the size of Delaware, is on track to devastate a fragile ecosystem in the south Atlantic.
CBS News

Biden's son faces investigation over taxes as Trump joins Texas lawsuit that aims to overturn election

 President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is facing a federal investigation into his tax records. Meanwhile, President Trump is focusing on overturning the..
CBS News

Supreme Court Backs Muslim Men in Case on No-Fly List

 The court also dismissed a challenge to Delaware’s court system, which takes account of judges’ partisan ties to create ideological balance.
NYTimes.com

Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen Whitmer 49th Governor of Michigan

Blake Griffin joins Michigan Gov. Whitmer's COVID-19 taskforce: 'Everybody has to contribute'

 Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, the lone athlete on Gov. Whitmer's COVID-19 vaccine taskforce, said he wants to promote responsible habits.
USATODAY.com
Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Governors tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] As total U.S. infections crossed the 11 million mark - just over a week after hitting 10 million - states and cities across the nation reimposed restrictions to stem the resurgent virus that is straining many healthcare systems. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published
'We've got to act': Michigan imposes COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

'We've got to act': Michigan imposes COVID-19 restrictions

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday ordered a ban on in-person high school and college classes as well as indoor dining service for three weeks starting on Wednesday as increasingly cold weather drives people indoors where the virus can spread more easily.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Electoral College Affirms Biden Victory As Trump Continues Baseless Challenges

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden hoped the milestone would end President Trump's false...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSBSSydney Morning Herald


Politics live updates: Trump meets with state AGs at White House as he fights Biden's win

Trump's guests included Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who filed a lawsuit asking to invalidate...
Upworthy - Published

First Thing: will the electoral college spell game over for Trump?

The electoral college will vote today to formally make Biden the 46th president-in-waiting, but Trump...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •SBS



Related videos from verified sources

Massachusetts Casts 11 Electoral Votes For Joe Biden, Kamala Harris [Video]

Massachusetts Casts 11 Electoral Votes For Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Massachusetts electors met Monday afternoon and cast the state's 11 electoral votes for the president and vice president.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:38Published
Biden wins electoral college vote [Video]

Biden wins electoral college vote

Joe Biden officially wins electoral college vote.

Credit: KIMTPublished
Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory [Video]

Electoral College Vote Confirms Biden's Victory

Electoral College Vote , Confirms Biden's Victory. On Monday, the Electoral College officially cast their votes . to push President-elect Joseph R. Biden past the 270 threshold to the White House...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published