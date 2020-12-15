Electoral College confirms Biden's win over Trump

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:35s - Published 5 minutes ago

Democrat Joe Biden on Monday won the state-by-state Electoral College vote that formally determines the U.S. presidency, all but ending President Donald Trump's floundering campaign to overturn his loss in the Nov.

"For Joseph R.

Biden of Delaware, a Democrat: ayes 55, nos 0." All 50 states formally cast their votes in the Electoral College on Monday, confirming President-elect Joe Biden's election victory and effectively ending President Donald Trump's failing attempt to overturn his loss.

STACEY ABRAMS: "I am pleased to announce that Joseph R.

Biden has received 16 votes for president of the United States." In Atlanta, Democratic activist Stacey Abrams, who lost a race for Georgia governor in 2018, announced the official results for her state, where lawsuits and recounts launched by Trump failed to change the election outcome.

NEVADA DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE FOR ELECTIONS MARK WLASCHIN: "We have six votes for Joseph R.

Biden for president." Electors in battleground state Nevada conducted their vote in a socially distanced Zoom session.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY EXECUTIVE RICH FITZGERALD: "The tellers agree in their count..." In Pennsylvania, ANOTHER key state where Trump unsuccessfully tried to challenge Biden's victory in court, all of the state's 20 Electoral College votes were cast for Biden.

PENNSYLVANIA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHIEF NANCY PATTON MILLS: "I hope you can see me smiling behind this mask." And in the very latest blow to Trump, the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit to reverse his election loss, about an hour before electors cast the state's 10 votes for Biden.

WISCONSIN GOVERNOR TONY EVERS: "We made it." The state-by-state votes, traditionally perfunctory sessions that pass without fanfare, were televised all day on major news networks, taking on new significance because of Trump's unprecedented assault on the democratic process, which his critics have said inspired outright threats of violence.

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR GRETCHEN WHITMER: "Now is the time for us to put this election behind us." In Lansing, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who was the target of a kidnapping plot by a far-right militia group during the election campaign, said her state's electors had to cast votes in a closed and heavily guarded capitol building due to what a spokesperson for the state's Republican Senate Majority Leader called "credible threats of violence." A group of Trump supporters on Facebook called for protests all day outside the state Capitol.

But by early afternoon only a handful of people had gathered.

Trump on Monday continued to push false claims of widespread fraud on Twitter.

His sole remaining gambit would be to persuade Congress not to certify the Electoral College count on Jan.

6, yet another long-shot effort by Trump that experts say would also very likely fail.

