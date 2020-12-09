On capitol hill

Order expired october 31st and since conditional order to resume.

On back to you.

Jon: congress says more help is on the way for millions of americans affected by pandemic but still lawmakers cannot agree on a covid relief bill.

908 million-dollar bill and majority leader mitch mcconnell not in agreement.

We know the new administration will be asking for another package.

We will be back at this after the first o of the year.

Jon: president trump and president-elect biden said they need to