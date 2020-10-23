Biden Considering Buttigieg For Ambassador To China

Axios reports that President-elect Joe Biden is considering former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg to be his China ambassador.

Buttigieg was one of Biden's rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination.

He endorsed and campaigned for Biden when he dropped out of the race.

Business Insider reports that Biden promised to be tough on China during his election campaign.

Axios also reported that Buttigieg is being considered for other key domestic roles.

Buttigieg joined Biden's transition team in November.