Is Messi vs. Ronaldo a Rivalry? Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 02:36s - Published 6 minutes ago Is Messi vs. Ronaldo a Rivalry? Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus defeated Lionel Messi in Barcelona 3-0 but after the match Ronaldo said he has never seen Messi as a true rival, despite the endless comparisons between the two 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive



Business Insider reports world-famous Portuguese soccer star and mega-gazillionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports the Portuguese Football.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:38 Published on October 13, 2020