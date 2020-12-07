Brandon Marshall: Ravens look like NFL playoff contenders with return of Lamar & a win vs Cowboys | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Global  
 

Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall break down the Baltimore Ravens win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Brandon says the Ravens look like NFL playoff contenders with the return of Lamar Jackson & this win.

Additionally, he points out that Lamar has brought back the energy the team needs and hasn't seen in quite some time.


