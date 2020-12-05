Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bank of America says California EDD fraud likely tops $2 billion

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Bank of America says California EDD fraud likely tops $2 billion

Bank of America says California EDD fraud likely tops $2 billion

The bank of America says California has paid at least $2 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits.

We are learning more this morning about widespread fraud involving california unemployement benfits and debit cards issued by bank of america.

State lawmakers have revealed california has paid at least 2 billion in fradulent unemployment benefits... and has learned of another 295- thousand "suspicious" accounts.

The state contracted bank of america to distribute unemployment benefits in september, the state asked bank of america to freeze 345,000 accounts because of suspected fraud.

Since the start of the panedmic, california has paid roughly $110 billion in benefits for




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CA Lawmakers Demand Answers After Tens Of Thousands Bilked In EDD Bank Of America Debit Card Scam [Video]

CA Lawmakers Demand Answers After Tens Of Thousands Bilked In EDD Bank Of America Debit Card Scam

Since KPIX first exposed a series of massive hacks involving Bank of America EDD debit cards, hundreds of victims have emailed us their stories. Kenny Choi tells us, now state lawmakers are taking..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:24Published
'I Have Never Seen Anything Like It': Bank Of America Says Fraudsters Have Stolen $2B In EDD Funds [Video]

'I Have Never Seen Anything Like It': Bank Of America Says Fraudsters Have Stolen $2B In EDD Funds

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said it was working with Bank of America and EDD to check on the fraud claims, though it could not immediately confirm the $2 billion figure released by the bank.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:05Published
Debit Card Distribution Called Weak Link in EDD Fight to Stop Fraud [Video]

Debit Card Distribution Called Weak Link in EDD Fight to Stop Fraud

State lawmakers are taking action to help millions of Californians receiving their unemployment benefits through EDD Bank of America debit cards which are vulnerable to fraud. Kenny Choi reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:35Published