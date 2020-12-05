Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

The bank of America says California has paid at least $2 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits.

Bank of America says California EDD fraud likely tops $2 billion

We are learning more this morning about widespread fraud involving california unemployement benfits and debit cards issued by bank of america.

State lawmakers have revealed california has paid at least 2 billion in fradulent unemployment benefits... and has learned of another 295- thousand "suspicious" accounts.

The state contracted bank of america to distribute unemployment benefits in september, the state asked bank of america to freeze 345,000 accounts because of suspected fraud.

Since the start of the panedmic, california has paid roughly $110 billion in benefits for