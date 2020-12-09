Global  
 

ISDH: Nine counties in viewing area now in red, Tippecanoe reports 184 new COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Wednesday, December 9, that 5,853 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

There are 3 new deaths in the county.

Statewide, 5,853 (new cases were reported.

And 98 additional deaths.

More than 6- thousand hoosiers have died from the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

