ISDH: 13 coronavirus deaths reported across 9 counties in the WLFI viewing area
ISDH: 13 coronavirus deaths reported across 9 counties in the WLFI viewing area
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Tuesday, December 8, that 5,457 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
More covid cases.
That's according to the latest report.
There are no new deaths in the county.
Surrounding counties are reporting a total of nine new deaths.
White and warren counties remain in the red due to their high positivity rates.
Statewide there are more than 5 - thousand more cases reported.
And 124 additional deaths.
Nearly 6-thousand hoosiers have died from the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.
For a deeper look at today's numbers, head to wlfi dot com.
Today the united kingdom begins vaccinating the country with