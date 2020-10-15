Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 minutes ago

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Tuesday, December 8, that 5,457 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

ISDH: 13 coronavirus deaths reported across 9 counties in the WLFI viewing area

More covid cases.

That's according to the latest report.

There are no new deaths in the county.

Surrounding counties are reporting a total of nine new deaths.

White and warren counties remain in the red due to their high positivity rates.

Statewide there are more than 5 - thousand more cases reported.

And 124 additional deaths.

Nearly 6-thousand hoosiers have died from the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began.

