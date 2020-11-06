Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall expecting third child

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child, herhusband has announced.
Former rugby star Mike Tindall revealed the news on apodcast he co-hosts, saying: “It’s been a good week for me, had a little scanlast week – third Tindall on its way.” A Buckingham Palace spokesman said theQueen and Duke of Edinburgh are “delighted” by their granddaughter’spregnancy.
A coronavirus passport app promoted by Zara Tindall has been reported to ahealth regulator over concerns it is mis-selling antibody tests. The V-HealthPassport was touted as a “game-changer” to get fans back into stadiums andmajor sporting events.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published
Queen Elizabeth and senior members of the British royal family met at the monarch's Windsor Castle home on Tuesday to thank local volunteers and key workers and hear Christmas carols being played by a Salvation Army brass band.
The Queen enjoyed a Christmas carol performance on the steps of her WindsorCastle home – as she welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after theirroyal train tour of the country. As a Salvation Army band played festive tunesfor the Queen and her family gathered around her, the head of state could beseen quietly singing along.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
It's hoped a new exhibition at The Queen's Gallery in London will help restore the finances of The Royal Collection Trust, after venues around the UK had to close to the general public for several months this year.
The Queen hopes as many people as possible will have the opportunity to joincelebrations marking her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Buckingham Palace has said.The milestone will be marked with a “once-in-a-generation show” over a specialfour-day Bank Holiday weekend, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published