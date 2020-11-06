Global  
 

Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall expecting third child

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published




The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child, herhusband has announced.

Former rugby star Mike Tindall revealed the news on apodcast he co-hosts, saying: “It’s been a good week for me, had a little scanlast week – third Tindall on its way.” A Buckingham Palace spokesman said theQueen and Duke of Edinburgh are “delighted” by their granddaughter’spregnancy.


