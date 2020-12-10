Trending: Zara Tindall is pregnant, Sofia Richie supports Olivia Jade Giannulli and gets accused of white privilege, and Kelly C

Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall expecting third child



The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child, herhusband has announced. Former rugby star Mike Tindall revealed the news on apodcast he co-hosts, saying: “It’s been a good week for me, had a little scanlast week – third Tindall on its way.” A Buckingham Palace spokesman said theQueen and Duke of Edinburgh are “delighted” by their granddaughter’spregnancy.

