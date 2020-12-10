Trending: Zara Tindall is pregnant, Sofia Richie supports Olivia Jade Giannulli and gets accused of white privilege, and Kelly C

Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Trending: Zara Tindall is pregnant, Sofia Richie supports Olivia Jade Giannulli and gets accused of white privilege, and Kelly CIn case you missed it here's what's trending right now...

Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall expecting third child [Video]

Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall expecting third child

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child, herhusband has announced. Former rugby star Mike Tindall revealed the news on apodcast he co-hosts, saying: “It’s been a good week for me, had a little scanlast week – third Tindall on its way.” A Buckingham Palace spokesman said theQueen and Duke of Edinburgh are “delighted” by their granddaughter’spregnancy.

Expert claims Covid passport backed by Zara Tindall ‘misuses antibody tests’ [Video]

Expert claims Covid passport backed by Zara Tindall ‘misuses antibody tests’

A coronavirus passport app promoted by Zara Tindall has been reported to ahealth regulator over concerns it is mis-selling antibody tests. The V-HealthPassport was touted as a “game-changer” to get fans back into stadiums andmajor sporting events.

Olivia Jade addresses college admissions scandal that landed parents in prison

 Olivia Jade, the daughter of Hollywood actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is speaking publicly about the college admissions scandal..
ShowBiz Minute: Giannulli, Soderbergh, Royals

 Olivia Jade Giannulli learning from family college "mess-up"; Steven Soderbergh says blockbusters aren't going away; Criticism of Prince William's U.K. rail..
Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade apologises for admissions scandal

 Actress Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli has apologised for her family's actions in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her husband..
Sofia Richie defends Olivia Jade after tell-all college admissions scandal interview: 'We are all human'

Sofia Richie was hit with backlash after showing support for Olivia Jade Giannulli following the...
Lori Loughlin's Daughter Speaks Out For 1st Time Since Parents Were Convicted In College Admissions Scandal [Video]

Lori Loughlin's Daughter Speaks Out For 1st Time Since Parents Were Convicted In College Admissions Scandal

CBS News correspondent Carter Evans shares Olivia Jade Giannulli's first public comments.

Kourtney Kardashian To Co-Star With Addison Rae In New Movie? [Video]

Kourtney Kardashian To Co-Star With Addison Rae In New Movie?

Kourtney and Addison Rae are working on a movie together. Kourtney and Sofia Richie react to Scott and Amelia Grey Hamlin. Plus - Sofia defends Olivia Jade.

Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child! [Video]

Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child!

Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child, her husband Mike Tindall has confirmed.

