Trending: Zara Tindall is pregnant, Sofia Richie supports Olivia Jade Giannulli and gets accused of white privilege, and Kelly C

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child, herhusband has announced. Former rugby star Mike Tindall revealed the news on apodcast he co-hosts, saying: “It’s been a good week for me, had a little scanlast week – third Tindall on its way.” A Buckingham Palace spokesman said theQueen and Duke of Edinburgh are “delighted” by their granddaughter’spregnancy.
A coronavirus passport app promoted by Zara Tindall has been reported to ahealth regulator over concerns it is mis-selling antibody tests. The V-HealthPassport was touted as a “game-changer” to get fans back into stadiums andmajor sporting events.
