'True Blood' Reboot From 'Riverdale' Creator in the Works at HBO | THR News

Christopher Nolan Calls Out Warner Bros., Howard Stern Extends Deal With SiriusXM & More Top News | THR News



Christopher Nolan calls out Warner Bros. for the studio’s shocking decision to smash the theatrical window, Howard Stern is sticking with SiriusXM and Olivia Jade Giannulli speaks out for the first.. Credit: THR News Duration: 03:12 Published 18 hours ago

Christopher Nolan Rips HBO Max as "Worst Streaming Service" | THR News



To many insiders, WarnerMedia's blindsiding of talent and their reps with news that it would send 17 films directly to HBO Max in 2021 felt like an insult. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:29 Published 19 hours ago