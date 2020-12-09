Evansville Police Increase Patrols Near High-Crash Intersections

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 1 day ago

January 1st.... as the holiday shopping season continues - evansville police - making sure everyone stays safe.... the department keeping a close eye on high- crash intersections in evansville.... epd tells us - green river road and lynch road - is one of the main problem areas.... they encourages everyone to slow down and pay attention when behind the wheel.... the increased patrols are part of a grant - from the state's criminal justice institute.... "a little bit of advice that could help you from not rear-ending someone -- is basically leave enough room behind the vehicle in front of you so that you could at least see the bottom of their tires.

That way you know you have enough space to get in and out of traffic just in case something happens.

So just be cautious, be aware, be paying attention, and everyone, hopefully, can go home safe."

The hope by law enforcement - is to reduce serious accidents and prevent deadly crashes....