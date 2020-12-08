Blue Bloods 11x02 In the Name of the Father - Clip from episode 2 season 11

Blue Bloods 11x02 In the Name of the Father - Clip from episode 2 season 11 “In the Name of the Father” – Danny and Jamie combine forces to convict a notorious drug lord, as Erin nervously awaits the Governor’s selection for the new District Attorney.

Also, Frank and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), face a difficult decision as they navigate their new and complicated family ties, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec.

11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

#bluebloods