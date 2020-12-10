Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 weeks ago

Action News Now spoke to a local doctor and explains how to safely sanitize your space.

If you’ve had Covid-19 and recovered, what do you need to do to prevent spreading the disease to others?

What to do after recovering from Covid-19

New at 6 - after you have recovered from covid?what do you need to do to prevent spreading the disease to others after isolating in your home?

Action news now reporter dani masten spoke to a local doctor today and shows us what you need to do.

Dani masten there are things to consider when it comes to disinfecting...aft er recovering from covid to make these&.disapear from surfaces in your home.

Dr. roy shannon/head of infection and disease control " in general, chlorine containing products do a better job of cleaning and being affective against bacteria and fungi and viruses."

Dani masten dr. roy shannon says that one of the important things to note is once you spray a cleaning product&(close up of me spraying) do not wipe down the cleaning product but let it airdry instead.

Dr. roy shannon/head of infection and disease control "smooth solid surfaces it is felt that the virus is able to stay contagious for a longer period of time.

For some reason it doesn't stay that way as long as in a surface like carpet or cardboard."

And also says it is important to not forget those smaller objects in your home.

Dr. roy shannon/head of infection and disease control "door knobs are a nice solid, smooth surface.

Most of the handles on your cupboard or dressers maybe solid surface.

You might have to spend an hour or two cleaning."

Dani masten dr. shannon tells me that after you have recovered from covid and finsihed your 10 days of isolation?it is important to still wear your mask, sanitize and not have large social gatherings in your home.

The oroville hospital is currently issuing covid-19 tests seven days a week by doctor referral and appointment only.

Head to our website at action new now dot com to see other testing locations in our area.

Staffing shortages are forcing some issuing covid-19 tests seven days a week by doctor referral and appointment only.

Head to our website at action new now dot com to see other testing locations in our area.

Staffing shortages are forcing some shasta schools to move to distance learning, once again.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is