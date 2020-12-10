Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Faith Hope Love movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Six college students respond to an email from, what they believe to be, the well-known author Oscar Fielding.

In so doing, they find themselves thrown together for a wintry weekend, in a cabin nestled in the Rocky Mountains, with the understanding they will be aiding Fielding by providing research for his latest book.

In the process, these six strangers discover that a dialogue about love, relationships, faith, past struggles and conflicts leads them to uncover who they really are, and what they really believe.

Director: Michael Flynn Writer: Michael Flynn Stars: Scout Smith, Mason D.

Davis, Kelsie Elena


