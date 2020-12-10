Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit: UK and EU set Sunday deadline for trade deal

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Brexit: UK and EU set Sunday deadline for trade dealAnalysts see a need for compromise on both sides.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit: UK and Singapore sign free trade agreement

 The deal is one of many aimed at replicating trade pacts that will cease when the UK leaves the EU.
BBC News
Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission [Video]

Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the European Commission after dinnerwith Ursula von der Leyen. The talks between the two leaders lasted aroundthree hours. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission presidentUrsula von der Leyen have agreed the UK and EU will continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal after meeting in Brussels, but that a 'firm decision' shouldbe taken about the future of the discussions by Sunday, a Downing Streetsource said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
UK PM in Brussels: 'You run a tight ship here' [Video]

UK PM in Brussels: 'You run a tight ship here'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived for crisis talks over dinner in Brussels with the European Union's chief executive on Wednesday, amid mounting concern that Britain is heading for a turbulent break-up with the bloc in three weeks.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:32Published
Brexit and budget deadlock set to overshadow EU summit in Brussels [Video]

Brexit and budget deadlock set to overshadow EU summit in Brussels

It's crunch time in Brussels, as European leaders meet physically for the first time since October.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit: EU, UK leaders delay negotiations deadline until Sunday

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen have set a new deadline for a trade deal decision after their...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Brexit talks head for the wire as both sides fight their corners

Brexit talks have stretched late into the night as both sides fought their corners with the clock...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Brexit broken record: Trade deal close but big issues remain

LONDON (AP) — Much like a broken record, Brexit trade talks are rumored to be poised for success on...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



Related videos from verified sources

Britain ready for no deal - minister [Video]

Britain ready for no deal - minister

The UK is prepared for a no-deal scenario, the country's Environment Secretary said on Sunday, as he warned that fundamental divergences remain in the "final few days" of talks.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published
Michel Barnier arrives for talks with deadline looming [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives for talks with deadline looming

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for trade talks with the UK in London, as negotiators race to reach a deal before the looming deadline. Report by Jonesia. Like us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:41Published
Brexit talks suffer setback after negotiator tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Brexit talks suffer setback after negotiator tests positive for Covid-19

One of the European Union negotiators working on a post-Brexit trade deal hastested positive for coronavirus, leading to a suspension in the talks. Thediagnosis comes at a crucial time, as the deadline..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published