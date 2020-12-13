Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:38s - Published 50 seconds ago

UK and EU agree to continue Brexit talks

The UK and the EU have agreed to continue post-Brexit trade talks beyond the previously agreed deadline of Sunday 13th December.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen decided to continue negotiations following a telephone call between the pair on Sunday morning.

The prime minister said that, although the government remains willing to talk, the UK should “get ready for the WTO option”.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn