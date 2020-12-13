Global  
 

UK and EU agree to continue Brexit talks

UK and EU agree to continue Brexit talks

UK and EU agree to continue Brexit talks

The UK and the EU have agreed to continue post-Brexit trade talks beyond the previously agreed deadline of Sunday 13th December.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen decided to continue negotiations following a telephone call between the pair on Sunday morning.

The prime minister said that, although the government remains willing to talk, the UK should “get ready for the WTO option”.

UK, EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline

UK, EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue negotiating amid an impending December 31 Brexit deadline.

Boris Johnson: We will continue trying to get a Brexit deal

Boris Johnson: We will continue trying to get a Brexit deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would not yet walk away from talkswith the EU, despite being “very far apart” on key issues. He said the UK waswilling to continue to talk but must also get ready for a no-deal outcome.

UK-EU agree to 'go the extra mile' in Brexit talks

 Talks to find a post-Brexit trade deal will "go the extra mile" beyond Sunday's deadline in bid to reach agreement, says EU chief.
Dominic Raab: France will have 'zero assured access' to UK fisheries in event of no trade deal

Dominic Raab: France will have 'zero assured access' to UK fisheries in event of no trade deal

France will have "zero assured access" to UK fisheries in the event of notrade deal with the EU, says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Post-Brexit tradetalks have entered their final day, with the UK and European Union continuinglast-ditch efforts to find a breakthrough on a deal before the weekenddeadline.

Raab: UK will not 'sacrifice basic democratic principles'

Raab: UK will not ‘sacrifice basic democratic principles’

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK would "rather have a free trade deal" with the European Union but added that the government will not "sacrifice basic democratic principles". The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak on Sunday as post-Brexit trade talks enter their final day. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson: Climate change mission not because we're 'mung bean munching eco-freaks'

Boris Johnson: Climate change mission not because we're 'mung bean munching eco-freaks'

Boris Johnson has hailed a new era of “scientific optimism”, as he used hissignature eccentric language at the start of the 2020 Climate Ambition Summit.The Prime Minister said: “We are doing this not because we are hair shirt-wearing, tree-hugging mung bean-munching eco freaks - although I’ve gotnothing against any of those categories and mung beans are probably delicious.“We are doing it because we know that scientific advances will allow us,collectively as humanity, to save our planet and create millions of high-skilled jobs as we recover from Covid.”

Post-Brexit trade deal negotiations extended

Post-Brexit trade deal negotiations extended

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she and Boris Johnsonhad agreed to “go the extra mile” and continue negotiations on a post-Brexittrade deal.

EU27 leaders agree to cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030

EU27 leaders agree to cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% of 1990 levels puts the EU "on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050".

Brexit: Last-minute talks in Brussels

Brexit: Last-minute talks in Brussels

UK chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost arrives for last-minute post-Brexit dealnegotiations at the European Commission in Brussels.

EU's Von der Leyen: Brexit stances 'remain apart'

EU's Von der Leyen: Brexit stances 'remain apart'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday (December 11) the positions in trade talks with Britain "remain apart", with ensuring a level playing field in the future and agreeing access to UK fishing waters for EU fleets the key sticking points.

'Australia-style' outcome will be a no-deal Brexit, Downing Street admits

 Leaving the EU on “Australia terms” will mean a no-deal Brexit, Downing Street has admitted for the first time – while insisting the UK would still..
Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Test-fire of Russian missiles from nuclear submarine

Last-ditch Brexit talks take place as big differences remain

Negotiators from the EU and the UK met for talks just after dawn in a last bid to clinch a...
Brexit talks continue but UK navy on standby as deadline nears

London (AFP) Dec 12, 2020 Trade talks between Britain and EU continued into the night Saturday...
UK-EU agree to 'go the extra mile' in Brexit talks

Talks to find a post-Brexit trade deal will "go the extra mile" beyond Sunday's deadline in bid to...
Europe's week: Brexit talks stuck as EU budget finally moves forward

Europe's week: Brexit talks stuck as EU budget finally moves forward

It wasn't all doom and gloom this week for EU negotiations.

Gaps in Brexit talks "very very big", Sunday deadline might slip

Gaps in Brexit talks "very very big", Sunday deadline might slip

Businesses told to prepare for no deal

Businesses told to prepare for no deal

With Brexit talks to end on Sunday, the Government is preparing businesses to get ready for a no-deal Brexit.

