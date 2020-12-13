UK and EU agree to continue Brexit talks

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would not yet walk away from talkswith the EU, despite being “very far apart” on key issues. He said the UK waswilling to continue to talk but must also get ready for a no-deal outcome.
France will have "zero assured access" to UK fisheries in the event of notrade deal with the EU, says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Post-Brexit tradetalks have entered their final day, with the UK and European Union continuinglast-ditch efforts to find a breakthrough on a deal before the weekenddeadline.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK would "rather have a free trade deal" with the European Union but added that the government will not "sacrifice basic democratic principles". The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak on Sunday as post-Brexit trade talks enter their final day.
Boris Johnson has hailed a new era of “scientific optimism”, as he used hissignature eccentric language at the start of the 2020 Climate Ambition Summit.The Prime Minister said: “We are doing this not because we are hair shirt-wearing, tree-hugging mung bean-munching eco freaks - although I’ve gotnothing against any of those categories and mung beans are probably delicious.“We are doing it because we know that scientific advances will allow us,collectively as humanity, to save our planet and create millions of high-skilled jobs as we recover from Covid.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday (December 11) the positions in trade talks with Britain "remain apart", with ensuring a level playing field in the future and agreeing access to UK fishing waters for EU fleets the key sticking points.
Uncle of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, G Balachandran expressed happiness over victory in the US presidential election. "It is great. The next four years will be good. Of course, there will be major changes in international policies. He will go back to lot of international agreements. He will go back to WHO, WTO and so many things," said G Balachandran.
A Russian nuclear submarine successfully test-fired four intercontinental ballistic missiles in a show of readiness of Russia’s nuclear forces amid tension with the U.S.
The Bulava missiles were launched from an underwater position in the Sea of Okhotsk, in the Western Pacific, and hit their designated targets more than 5,500km away.
The missile launches come less than two months before New START (The U.S.-Russia arms control treaty) expires in early February, which is the only nuclear arms reduction treaty between the two countries. Its expiration would remove any checks on U.S. and Russian nuclear forces, and it is considered a big threat to global stability.
Moscow's relations with the West have deteriorated after Russia's illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
Our reporter Stef spoke to James Corden and Jo Ellen Pellman about new netflix musical The Prom and James shared how he deals with critics...
The 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit had a colourful conclusion with singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad performing some of his hit songs. The musician sang songs like Kasoor, Cold/Mess, Tune Kaha, and The Last Time, among others.
