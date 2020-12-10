NASA announces group of astronauts going to moon
NASA has named the 18 astronauts _ half of them women _ who will train for its Artemis moon-landing program.
NASA takes remote learning to the moonStudents K-12 are being challenged to dream big and share how they would lead a group of astronauts on a one-week expedition to the moon’s South Pole.