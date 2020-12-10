NASA announces group of astronauts going to moon Video Credit: WHNT - Duration: 00:55s - Published 13 minutes ago NASA announces group of astronauts going to moon NASA has named the 18 astronauts _ half of them women _ who will train for its Artemis moon-landing program. 0

