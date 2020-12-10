‘New Parliament building will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on December 10.

The event was attended by political leaders & ambassadors of different countries.

An all-faith religious prayer was also held to mark the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of the new building and performing the ground-breaking ceremony, Modi said, “We, the people of India, will together build this new building of Parliament.

This new building will be an inspiration when India will celebrate its 75 years of independence.” He added, “If the old Parliament House gave direction to India post-independence, the new building would be a witness to the creation of a self-reliant India.” Watch the full video for more.