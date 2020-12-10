Von der Leyen: Conditions of UK access to single market have to be fair

Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday



The talks over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday without substantial movement from Brussels, the Foreign Secretary has said. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed at breaking the deadlock, but Dominic Raab said there remains "significant differences".

