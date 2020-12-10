Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Von der Leyen: Conditions of UK access to single market have to be fair

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Von der Leyen: Conditions of UK access to single market have to be fair

Von der Leyen: Conditions of UK access to single market have to be fair

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said a decision on thefuture of Brexit talks would be made on Sunday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday [Video]

Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday

The talks over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday without substantial movement from Brussels, the Foreign Secretary has said. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed at breaking the deadlock, but Dominic Raab said there remains "significant differences". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed atbreaking the deadlock, yet key differences prevail. The leaders agreed to makea “firm decision” about the future of the talks by the end of the weekend, andasked their chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier to reconvene inthe city on Thursday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published
Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission [Video]

Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the European Commission after dinnerwith Ursula von der Leyen. The talks between the two leaders lasted aroundthree hours. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission presidentUrsula von der Leyen have agreed the UK and EU will continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal after meeting in Brussels, but that a 'firm decision' shouldbe taken about the future of the discussions by Sunday, a Downing Streetsource said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Boris Johnson in Brussels in bid to break trade deal deadlock [Video]

Boris Johnson in Brussels in bid to break trade deal deadlock

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, receives the UK PrimeMinister Boris Johnson in Brussels.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

European Commission European Commission Executive branch of the European Union


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Penny Mordaunt: We cannot accept a deal at any cost [Video]

Penny Mordaunt: We cannot accept a deal at any cost

Cabinet Office minister Penny Mordaunt said the only Brexit deal that ispossible is one which is “compatible with our sovereignty”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:23Published

EU sets out plans in case Brexit trade talks fail

 The EU publishes contingency plans in case of the collapse of Brexit trade talks with the UK, including measures for air and road travel.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published