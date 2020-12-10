Fate The Winx Club Saga Season 1
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Fate The Winx Club Saga Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon's Winx Club (2004).
It follows Bloom as she adjusts to life in the Otherworld, where she must learn to control her dangerous magical powers.
Creators: Iginio Straffi, Brian Young Writers: Iginio Straffi, Brian Young Stars: Abigail Cowen, Danny Griffin, Hannah van der Westhuysen