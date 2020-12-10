Baby deaths inquiry urges immediate nationwide action to improve maternity care

An initial review investigating baby deaths at an NHS trust has identifiedseven 'immediate and essential actions' needed to improve maternity servicesin England.

The inquiry into deaths and allegations of poor care at theShrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) was set up in 2017 and is nowexamining the cases of 1,862 families, with the majority of incidentsoccurring between 2000 and 2019.

Responding to the report, patient safety andmental health minister Nadine Dorries said she expects SaTH to act on therecommendations immediately following 'shocking' failings at the trust.