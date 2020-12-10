Global  
 

Taylor Swift is releasing her next album very soon to celebrate her 31st birthday!

Taylor Swift is releasing her ninth studio album, 'Evermore', to give back to fans on her 31st birthday.


Taylor Swift surprises fans with another album, Evermore

Taylor Swift fans are getting a double reason to celebrate this year – the singer-songwriter is...
Taylor Swift gave us powerful lyrics in her "Folklore" album.

Taylor Swift Announces Second Surprise Album 'Evermore' | Billboard News

Taylor Swift has stunned fans by sharing on social media that she is elated to announce her 9th studio album.

