Businesses told to prepare for no deal
With Brexit talks to end on Sunday, the Government is preparing businesses to get ready for a no-deal Brexit.
Michael Gove: Businesses in Northern Ireland will be free of all tariffsCabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the deal struck with the EuropeanCommission on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement “puts the peopleof Northern Ireland first”. Mr Gove said the..
UK and Canada agree post-Brexit trade can continue under same terms as EU dealThe UK and Canada have agreed a deal to continue trading under the same termsas the current European Union agreement after the Brexit transition periodends, in a relief for businesses fearing high..