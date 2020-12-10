COVID-19 patient infected indoors after 5 minutes, 20 feet away: study Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:44s - Published 3 minutes ago COVID-19 patient infected indoors after 5 minutes, 20 feet away: study COVID-19 patient infected indoors after 5 minutes, 20 feet away: study 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

