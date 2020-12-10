Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 patient infected indoors after 5 minutes, 20 feet away: study

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:44s - Published
COVID-19 patient infected indoors after 5 minutes, 20 feet away: studyCOVID-19 patient infected indoors after 5 minutes, 20 feet away: study

You Might Like