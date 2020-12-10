Susan Rice Is Tapped by Biden, to Lead White House Domestic Policy.

Global  
 

It was announced on Thursday that Rice will lead The White House Domestic Policy Council.

The domestic appointment was a surprise for analysts, as Rice has vast experience in American foreign policy.

She formerly served as President Barack Obama's National Security Advisor.

And as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Rice will oversee Biden's Build Back Better agenda, .

A multitrillion-dollar investment in clean energy, racial equity, education, manufacturing and caregiving.

Rice was also vetted for Biden's vice president pick, as well as his administration's Secretary of State position


