Vaccine Distribution Preparations

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Treatment options.

Thanks for joining us tonight.

I'm dan shaffer.

And i'm najahe sherman.

State health officer doctor scott harris says the first round of those covid vaccines will go to health care workers.

The second round will go to people in nursing homes.

Nursing home residents are also set to be among the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Waay31's breken terry spoke with the alabama nursing home association about what's next - now that we're one step closed to the vaccine.

Breken?

Right now - each nursing home in the state is in included in a national pharmacy partnership.

It includes pharmacy giants like cvs and walgreens who will help distribute the vaccine to hospitals and nursing homes.

Alabama nursing home assoication spokesperson john matson said there's going to be a widespread effort to get vaccines distrubuted across the state.

He said they'll pharmacies - hospitals and nursing homes will all work hand in hand to make sure nursing home residents and healthcare workers are able to get them as soon as possible.

&lt;those pharmacies are working with the nursing homes to take care of the necessary paper work give them an idea of what their vaccine needs will be.

We're told these vaccines could start arriving to the pharmacies by the third week in december.

>




