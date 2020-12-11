Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 week ago

School counselors help students effected by fatal crash that claimed the life of and second grader and injured a fourth grader of Vardaman Elementary school.

Spoke with school councelors today and joins us live with how the students are recovering.

According to councelors i spoke with today many if not all of the children on the bus will never forget the sight of the two children laying in the street after an 18-wheeler hit them.

Because of this they came today to help the children here at vardaman elementary cope.

"our school's hurting, our kids is hurting, even in my family, one of my grandchildren the little girl was her best friend."

That little girl valeria montero died after an 18-wheeler hit her and her brother.

Police cheif kenneth scott added other vardaman elementary school children watched from the school bus as it happened.

Today multiple counselors came to help students effected "children are resilient, and we have see that alot today, of their resiliency.

But they're also trying to process their emotions."

School counselor carmon miller said today she focused on helping students remember valeria montero, instead of the tragic scene of the crash that took her life.

All while students hope for a full recovery of her older brother.

"we have been in the classrooms where they have gotten to write their favorite memory and draw a picture."

We tried speaking with people in the community however many said they are too shaken up to speak.

"well in our community it's close knit."

However, the vardaman community started a go fund me account for the family.

School councelor suzanna oakley said donating is another way to help people in the community lift their spirits.

"when you're hurting if you help somebody else, that's something you can do to boost yourself up."

The counselors also added that effects from tragedies like this can take weeks to show up in your child.

They advise all parents to keep an open line of communication with your child to stay aware of how they are coping.

Reporting live in calhoun county erin wilson wtva 9 news down ."

