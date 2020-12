Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 10 minutes ago

'iCarly' Is Getting A Remake

The Nickelodeon series iCarly is coming back!

A new version of the beloved kid's show will feature the original cast.

Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress will be reprising their roles for the reboot.

The original series was about a young teen's viral webcast.

The popular show included guest appearances by Michelle Obama, Emily Ratajkowski and Emma Stone.

The original iCarly had 97 episodes in total and ran from 2007-2012.