WandaVision Trailer - Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany

WandaVision Trailer - Season 1 (2021) - Welcome to WandaVision.

Coming soon to Disney+.

Marvel Studios' captivating new series “WandaVision” stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+.

The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.