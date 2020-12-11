Global  
 

Police: Man Shoots Officer Over Rental Furniture Dispute In Gary; Officer Fires Back

Police say a Lake County, Indiana sheriff's lieutenant was serving a warrant to a man over a matter of unreturned rental furniture in Gary, and the man shot him.

The lieutenant returned fire and the man was killed.

And as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports, the shootout sent bullets through the home of an 85-year-old man who lives nearby.


