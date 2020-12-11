NO ORDINARY MAN Documentary movie

NO ORDINARY MAN Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: American jazz musician Billy Tipton gained prominence in the 1940s and ’50s, but his trans identity remained unknown in the jazz and pop worlds, and it wasn’t revealed publicly until after his death in 1989.

For decades, Tipton was falsely portrayed as an ambitious woman “passing” as a man in pursuit of a music career at a time when the industry was dominated by men and trans representation was virtually non-existent.

Since then, he has become a foundational icon of transmasculinity.

Aisling Chin-Yee and Chase Joynt’s brilliantly crafted and poignant documentary maps out Tipton’s legacy, reimagining his narrative through a diverse group of contemporary trans performers.

As these artists touchingly recall their own journeys towards self-recognition, No Ordinary Man creates a singular tapestry of trans expression that’s both formally and socially groundbreaking.