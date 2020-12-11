INCONVENIENT INDIAN Movie

INCONVENIENT INDIAN movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on Thomas King’s award-winning book, Michelle Latimer’s powerful, essential documentary examines the ongoing colonization of Indigenous peoples in North America — particularly the erasure and dismissal of Indigenous history, culture, and traditions, and current generations’ fight to regain their history through cultural and traditional practices.

Latimer employs an impressive and compelling array of techniques, including narration by King himself.

King concludes the film with a powerful exhortation that we can do what we want with his analysis, but we can no longer claim we were innocent or ignorant.

Director: Michelle Latimer Stars: Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, Nyla Innuksuk, Thomas King