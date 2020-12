Anderson: Modern players have power to make change Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:27s - Published 2 weeks ago Anderson: Modern players have power to make change As Show Racism The Red Card celebrates 25 years ambassador Viv Anderson remembers how Brian Clough helped him beat the boo boys and how today's players are carrying the fight against injustice. 0

