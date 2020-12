BTS have officially been named TIME magazine’s Entertainer of the Year 2020.

Time magazine's 2020 Entertainer of the Year is BTS, the chart-topping K-pop super group made of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Time also announced their Athlete of the Year and will soon reveal their 2020 Person of the Year.

K-pop superstars Bts have been crowned Time magazine’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year. The Dynamite hitmakers have been hailed for their chart domination across..

K-pop group BTS was named entertainer of the year by Time magazine on Thursday, capping a...