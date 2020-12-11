Global  
 

Will US’ India policy change under Biden? Senator Mark Warner answers #HTLS2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:53s - Published
Will US' India policy change under Biden? Senator Mark Warner answers #HTLS2020

Will US’ India policy change under Biden? Senator Mark Warner answers #HTLS2020

Senator Mark Warner from Virginia spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 about how the India-US relationship will progress under the Biden administration.

‘I believe we can build on some of the progress made by the Trump administration.

Under the Biden administration we the level of collaboration will be will be based on shared values rather than simply a kind of monetary decision,’ Senator Warner said.

Watch the full video for all the details.


‘Trump acting like third world dictator’: Senator Mark Warner at #HTLS2020 [Video]

‘Trump acting like third world dictator’: Senator Mark Warner at #HTLS2020

US Senator from Virginia, Mark Warner spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He hit out at President Donald Trump for refusing to acknowledge Biden’s victory and said that it tarnishes the image of the United States. Senator Warner said that many Republicans believe that Trump will not be able to overturn the results of the polls but have been unwilling to speak out publicly. The Senator added that apart from Trump’s behavior, the lack of violence, misinformation and foreign interference should be celebrated. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:49Published
Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill [Video]

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill

[NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been embraced by the White House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

Susan Rice Is Tapped by Biden to Lead White House Domestic Policy [Video]

Susan Rice Is Tapped by Biden to Lead White House Domestic Policy

It was announced on Thursday that Rice will lead The White House Domestic Policy Council.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Eye Opener: FDA panel recommends authorizing Pfizer vaccine

 An FDA advisory panel recommended authorization of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Also, 106 House Republicans signed on to support President Trump's effort to..
CBS News

