UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who once made a cameo in 'EastEnders' alongside her, has paid tribute to the late acting legend, admitting she "cheered the world up with her own British brand of harmless sauciness and innocent scandal".



Related videos from verified sources Stars pay tribute to legendary actress Dame Barbara Windsor



A host of friends and former co-stars have paid tribute to Dame Barbara Windsor following her death from Alzheimer's. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 02:15 Published 7 hours ago Oliver Dowden pays tribute to 'national treasure' Dame Barbara Windsor



Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden reacts to the passing of former EastEnders andCarry On star Dame Barbara Windsor, who has died at the age of 83. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 7 hours ago PM says no-deal Brexit now 'strong possibility' amid deadlock in negotiations



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned there is a “strong possibility” thatthe UK will fail to broker a trade deal with the EU as he urged the public toprepare for the end of the transition.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 20 hours ago