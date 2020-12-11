Global  
 

Mourinho delighted with manager of the month award, wary of Palace

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:59s - Published
Mourinho delighted with manager of the month award, wary of Palace

Mourinho delighted with manager of the month award, wary of Palace

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho credits his entire squad for his winning the Manager of the Month award from the Premier League.


