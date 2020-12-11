|
Mourinho delighted with manager of the month award, wary of Palace
Liam Gallagher: Noel Gallagher is like Arsene Wenger
Liam Gallagher has compared his brother and rival Noel Gallagher to famously miserable football manager Arsene Wenger, as he says he's more like Jose Mourinho.
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:54Published
Mourinho says every form of racism has to be fought
== RESENDING WITH FULL SCRIPT == SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 9, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) JOSE MOURINHO, TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER, SAYING: "It's a very sad
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:38Published
'Award belongs to team and coaching staff'
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says being named Premier League Manager of the Month for November is an award for 'the team' and 'the coaching staff'.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:35Published
