Last weekend for Shop St. Joe

A few days left to cash in on a local christmas program.

Shop st.

Joe ends this monday- local businesses are counting on this last weekend to get them through this tough year.

Kq2's kilee thomas with why you should shop local this holiday.

Kilee thomas reportingsmall shops are hoping the presents under your tree this year-are from your neighborssot: molly pierce, bee & thistle- "we are, we are.

We're hoping this sets up for a brand new year and a bright spring."the holiday shopping season is usually the most lucrative time of year for businesses- but in a year with more lows than highs for small shops due to covid-19...local businesses like bee & thistleare ?depending?

And heavily banking on holiday shopping to keep them out of the black.

Sot: pierce-"small businesses are struggling and they're owned by local people.

So, we ask you please, please support the local business owners and stores."

Sot: natalie redmond, st.

Joseph chamber of commerce- "guys, this is the year that we need to shop local.

We should do it always, but especially this year- otherwise some of these businesses may not be around when we go shopping."

St.

Joseph has seen small businesses fall to the pandemic-that's why the 14th year of shop st.

Joe is the most vital sot: redmond- "you're putting that money back into our economy.

You're supporting your neighbors and your friends and all of the folks that work for these small businesses."

Sot: pierce-"shop st.

Joe has brought many customers into our store, many that have never been here before."

"revenue has really picked up, especially the last three weeks."

This is the last weekend of shop st joe- so when you're shopping for grandma, your overworked employees or your kids who deserve more than money can buy this year neighbors first before going online.

Sot: redmond- "just dig in.

This is our community, let's love those people in our community."

Sot: pierce- "we're determined that we're a business that's going to stay open here in st.

Joe."

Reporting in st.

Joseph, kilee thomas, kq2 news monday the 14th is the last day for shoppers to collect tickets to be entered in to win the $10,000 grand prize.

The winner will be announced next wednesday, the 16th.

