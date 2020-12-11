Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2020. The President and Vice-President elect were chosen for the honor over finalists that included President Donald Trump. Also on the list were frontline health workers with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said that Biden and Harris received for the honor "for changing the American story." "Forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division."
[NFA] After Canada on Wednesday approved its first COVID-19 vaccine, a U.S. approval drew nearer to reality on Wednesday to counter a coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the economy and killed over 286,000 people. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration was aiming to deliver aid more efficiently. Business Insider reports that Mnuchin's plan is one-time stimulus checks instead of weekly federal unemployment benefits. "We view this as a more effective way to get the money out quickly." Economists say that replacing a weekly federal benefit with a one-time $600 payment would be a less efficient way to help jobless Americans.
Interpol has warned that criminal organizations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains related to COVID-19 vaccines. But that's not the only way bad guys might try to cash in on the coming global vaccine bonanza. According to Business Insider, groups may try to sell counterfeit or expired vaccines, on a small-scale or a large-scale basis. Criminals may also try to 'sell' vaccines online, in an attempt to steal personal data and credit card numbers.
Bob Dylan just sold his entire song catalog for an estimated $300 million. According to Berklee College of Music professor George Howard this is a "very, very rare" deal. Business Insider reports that artists are increasingly selling the rights to their songs. Streaming services have shown those songs will bring in steady revenue.
Business Insider reports that Amazon and Barnes & Nobles searches for "vaccine" bring up anti-vaxx books. Two of the top five books in “vaccine” search results on Amazon.com promote anti-inoculation theories. The first such result on Barnes & Noble is a book by Thomas Cowan, who claims the current pandemic was caused by 5G wireless technology. The US could start rolling out COVID-19 shots as early as Friday.