Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci said his daughter's boyfriend's brother died from COVID-19 at age 32.

"So there you have a 32-year-old young man, otherwise healthy actually, quite athletic and strong, who died," he told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a talk for the Harvard T.H.

Chan School of Public Health.

The man developed an unusual heart complication related to the virus that led to his death, Fauci said.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.


