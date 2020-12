'We're on fire when it comes to COVID,' Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott said ahead of new restaurant restrictions



'We're on fire when it comes to COVID,' Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott said ahead of new restaurant restrictions Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:29 Published 4 minutes ago

Suspect In Custody After Woman Killed At Former New Jersey Sen. Robert Torricelli's Estate



A suspect remains in custody in Pennsylvania after a woman was stabbed to death in a home on a Hunterdon County, New Jersey estate that belongs to former U.S. Sen. Robert Torricelli. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:35 Published 4 hours ago