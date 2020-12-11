Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miami Heat Announce Fans Will Not Be Allowed At Regular Season Games

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Miami Heat Announce Fans Will Not Be Allowed At Regular Season Games

Miami Heat Announce Fans Will Not Be Allowed At Regular Season Games

The Miami Heat announced that they will not have to start the season with fans attending their games due to the coronavirus pandemic.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Miami Heat Says No Fans In The Stands At AAA During Preseason, Start Of Season Games

The Miami Heat have announced that fans will not be allowed in the stands for games at the...
cbs4.com - Published

FOX Sports Sun announces Miami Heat television schedule for start of 2020-21 season

FOX Sports Sun announces Miami Heat television schedule for start of 2020-21 season FOX Sports Sun announced today the network produce and televise 34 regular season Miami HEAT games as...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com



Related videos from verified sources

Poorly-Wrapped Gifts Get a Better Response, Study Says [Video]

Poorly-Wrapped Gifts Get a Better Response, Study Says

Poorly-Wrapped Gifts Get a Better Response, Study Says . University of Nevada researchers say presents that are neatly wrapped increase a recipient's expectations. The analysis can be found in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
NBA Releases Schedule for the First Half of the 2020-2021 Regular Season [Video]

NBA Releases Schedule for the First Half of the 2020-2021 Regular Season

NBA Releases Schedule for the First Half of the 2020-2021 Regular Season

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 00:38Published
Denver Nuggets Begin Regular Season In Ball Arena, Minus Fans [Video]

Denver Nuggets Begin Regular Season In Ball Arena, Minus Fans

The Denver Nuggets announced the first half of their regular season on Friday. The Nuggets will start the first three games at home in a fan-less Ball Arena.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:20Published